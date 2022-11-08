Ex-Brownsville Cop Headed To Prison For Drug Trafficking

A former Brownsville police officer is going to prison for eight years for working with drug traffickers on the side. 53-year-old Jose Salinas was sentenced Tuesday in Brownsville federal court a little more than three months after he pleaded guilty to methamphetamine trafficking.

Suspecting Salinas had been on the take for some time, federal investigators with the help of the Brownsville PD set up an undercover operation.

The veteran officer was busted after he took 25-hundred dollars in cash to escort a load of methamphetamine and cocaine from a used car business he owned to a home he maintained as a drug stash house.