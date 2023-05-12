Ex-Catholic School Teacher Re-Arrested

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former Valley Catholic school teacher has been re-arrested after failing to show up for a scheduled court hearing on charges that led to his initial arrest two years ago.

Mario Javier Delgado Junior is charged with child sexual assault and improper relationship between teacher and student. Delgado is accused of sexually assaulting female student while he was a history teacher at Juan Diego Catholic Academy in Mission.

Delgado was jailed on a $25,000 dollar bond and ordered to appear for another court hearing set for June 21st.