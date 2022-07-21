Ex-CBP Officer Hit With 10-Year Prison Term In Drug Smuggling Case

A former Rio Grande Valley CBP officer will spend his next 10 years in prison. Oziel Cantu, who’d been caught in a federal sting operation, was handed a 10-year prison sentence Wednesday for helping to smuggle cocaine into the country. The 48-year-old Cantu had pleaded guilty to a single count of bribery in April.

Federal prosecutors say Cantu had come under suspicion, and then came under investigation in June 2020. Thinking he was working with a Mexican drug cartel, Cantu, in exchange for $15,000 in cash, gave an undercover agent specific instructions on how to drive a vehicle with a 40-kilo load of cocaine through the Pharr Port of Entry where he was stationed. Cantu was taken into custody when he met the man to collect the money.