Ex-Cop Acquitted Of Murder In Shooting In Small Texas Town

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Hunt County, Texas Sheriff's Office shows Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. The former Texas police officer was found not guilty of murder Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in the slaying of a Black man, Jonathan Price, who offered a handshake as the officer arrived to respond to a call about a fight at a convenience store. The Hunt County jury deliberated for more than five hours before acquitting Lucas. (Hunt County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

(AP) — A former police officer has been acquitted of murder in the slaying of a Black man in their small Texas town. Shaun Lucas was a white police officer in Wolfe City, a small town where Jonathan Price was a black community activist about 60 miles northeast of Dallas.

In October 2020, Lucas answered a fight report at a convenience store when Price greeted him with an outstretched hand and an apology for broken glass. Lucas tried to detain him and when Price resisted, Lucas used a stun gun and then shot Price when he reached for the stun gun.