Ex-Cop Thomas Lane Faces Sentencing In George Floyd Killing

FILE - This June 3, 2020, file photo, provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, shows Thomas Lane is shown. Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence Thursday, July 21, 2022, that could let him go free after as little as two years in prison for his role in the killing of George Floyd. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, file)

(AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence that could let him go free after as little as two years for his role in the killing of George Floyd. His attorney has argued the rookie was the least culpable of the four officers involved in the Black man’s death under Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in 2020. Lane, who is white, was one of three ex-officers convicted by a federal jury in February of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Prosecutors have asked Judge Paul Magnuson to sentence Lane on Thursday to 5 1/4 to 6 1/2 years. But Lane has asked for 2 1/4 years. Assuming good behavior, that would result in two years in prison.