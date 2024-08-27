Ex-Corrections Officer Admits To Smuggling Contraband Into South Texas Federal Prison

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former guard at the federal prison near Three Rivers has admitted he took money to smuggle contraband into the facility.

26-year-old Justin Matthew Gonzalez pleaded guilty to bribery Tuesday, telling a federal judge in Corpus Christi he was given 16-hundred dollars to smuggle cigarettes to inmates in the Federal Correctional Institution Three Rivers.

Gonzalez’s plea comes 3-1/2 years after he was arrested. Prison officials searched his bag as he came into work and found 16 packets of cigarettes.