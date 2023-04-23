Ex-Disney Employee Allegedly Shot Videos Up Women’s Skirts

(AP) — A former Walt Disney World employee has allegedly told investigators that he surreptitiously shot videos up the skirts and dresses of more than 500 female guests at the Florida theme park over the past six years.

Jorge Diaz Vega is facing one count of video voyeurism after a witness told investigators they saw him shoot a video up a woman’s skirt at Hollywood Studios gift shop where he worked.

Detectives said that when confronted, the 26-year-old Vega told them he had taken more than 500 videos and showed them some on his phone. He does not have a lawyer listed. Disney World would only say he is not currently an employee.