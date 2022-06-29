Ex-DPS Trooper And Iraq War Veteran Wins Right To Sue State Over Lost Job

The U.S. Supreme Court says a former Texas DPS trooper can sue the state over his claim that he was forced out of his job when he returned from military service in Iraq.

The justices ruled 5-to-4 for Army veteran Le Roy Torres under a federal law enacted in 1994 in the wake of the Persian Gulf war that was geared to strengthening job protections for returning soldiers. In siding with Torres, the high court rejected Texas’ claim that it’s shielded from such lawsuits.

Torres of Robstown, who suffered lung damage from his exposure to burn pits on his base in Iraq, was offered only a temporary job with the DPS when he returned.