Ex-Edcouch Police Chief Jailed On Spousal Assault Charges

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former police chief of Edcouch spent the weekend in jail after being arrested on domestic violence charges.

ValleyCentral.com reports Roel Guerra Jr. was booked into the Hidalgo County jail Friday afternoon after being accused of assaulting his estranged wife.

The 40-year-old Guerra was booked on several charges including assaulting a family member, violating a protective order, stalking, and driving while intoxicated. It’s the second time in three years Guerra has been arrested for spousal assault. Guerra had been the Edcouch police chief from December 2020 to December 2021.