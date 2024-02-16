Ex-Edinburg Councilman Indicted In Corruption Probe

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former Edinburg city councilman is in federal custody after being indicted amid a public corruption investigation. The federal indictment charges Jorge “Coach” Salinas with bribery and racketeering.

Investigators say Salinas took more than $20,000 in bribes paid to influence his votes to approve contracts for a specific business in Edinburg. Salinas was indicted Wednesday, arrested Thursday, and he made his initial appearance on the charges in McAllen federal court this morning.

A detention hearing has been scheduled this afternoon at which time a magistrate is expected to set bond for Salinas. Salinas was the Place 1 Edinburg City Councilman from 2017 to 2021.