Ex-Employee Of Scandal-Ridden Jail Heading To Prison

One year and one day in federal prison – the sentence against one of seven ex-employees of the East Hidalgo Detention Center indicted in a corruption investigation last November.

The punishment against 48-year-old Brenda Alicia Fuentes comes about 3-1/2 months after she pleaded guilty to having sex with a detainee in the prison. Fuentes, who was the facility’s supervising cook, had been indicted along with five now-former correctional officers and a nurse. All except Fuentes were charged with bribery for smuggling drugs and other contraband for inmates in exchange for cash, gift cards, and in one case – a horse.

The detention center in La Villa is a for-profit facility that holds mainly ICE detainees and U.S. Marshals Service prisoners.

