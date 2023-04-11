NATIONAL

Ex-Firefighter Gets Prison For Jan. 6 Extinguisher Attack

This drivers license image contained in the Statement of Facts supporting an arrest warrant, released by the Justice Department, shows Robert Sanford. Sanford, a retired firefighter who threw a fire extinguisher at police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. (Justice Department via AP)

(AP)–A retired firefighter who threw a fire extinguisher at police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman sentenced Robert Sanford on Tuesday to four years and four months in prison.

Federal prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of five years and 11 months. Sanford struck two police officers in the head with the fire extinguisher that he threw as he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a mob of Donald Trump supporters. The 57-year-old resident of Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, worked as a firefighter for 26 years before retiring in 2020.

