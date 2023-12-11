LOCALTRENDING

Ex-Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Employee Sentenced On Theft Charge

jsalinasBy
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

No time behind bars for a former evidence technician with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office who has admitted to stealing from the department. 37-year-old Miguel David Soliz Monday entered into a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to a charge of theft. Numerous charges of records tampering were dismissed in exchange.

An internal investigation found that Soliz had stolen nearly $30,000 in cash along with a gun storage box during a 3-month period last year, and also falsified department evidence logs in an attempt to cover up the theft.

Although Soliz wasn’t sentenced to jail, he was ordered to pay back $45,000 and is now prohibited from working in law enforcement.

