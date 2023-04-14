Ex-Home Health Care Provider Headed To Prison For Health Care Fraud

The former owner of a McAllen home health care company is going to prison for almost four years for defrauding Medicare out of more than a-million dollars.

Miguel Angel Contreras, who ran Sambritt Home Health, was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison, almost seven years to the day he pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to commit health care fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Contreras submitted claims to Medicare for home health services that were never provided or that a physician hasn’t authorized. Investigators also say the physician signatures on the false reimbursement claims had been forged.

As part of his punishment, Contreras was ordered to pay a little more than 1 million dollars – the amount Medicare had reimbursed for the bogus health care services.