Ex-IBC Bank Employee Admits To Embezzlement Scheme

A former employee at IBC bank has admitted to devising a fraud scheme in which she stole tens of thousands of dollars from customer accounts. 23-year-old Itzela Arlete Vega pleaded guilty in Brownsville federal court Tuesday to bank fraud for embezzling more than $86,000 from three separate accounts. Vega was working at an IBC branch in McAllen at the time.

Federal investigators say during a 3-month period last year, Vega re-opened three dormant customer accounts, forged their signatures, and changed their addresses to what was a vacant lot in Brownsville.

Investigators say Vega made numerous ATM withdrawals from the fraudulent accounts and deposited the money into her account at another bank – money she used to purchase expensive clothes, handbags, and other personal items. Vega will learn her punishment October 13th.