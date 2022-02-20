Ex-IBC Bank Employee Held By Feds For Embezzlement

A former employee at IBC bank will remain in federal custody for at least two more weeks after being arrested for stealing from the accounts of customers who had died. 23-year-old Itzela Arlete Vega is charged with embezzlement and bank fraud in the theft of more than $86,500 from three accounts.

Vega at the time worked at the IBC branch at 29th Street and Expressway 83 in McAllen. Federal investigators say during a 3-month period last year, Vega re-opened three dormant accounts, forged the customers’ signatures, and changed their addresses to what was a vacant lot in Brownsville.

Investigators say Vega then made numerous ATM withdrawals from the fraudulent accounts and deposited the money into her personal account at another bank.

Vega was arrested last Thursday and made her initial federal court appearance Friday. She was ordered held without bond until her detention hearing March 7th.