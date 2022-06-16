LOCAL

Ex-Idea Educator Sentenced For Having Sexual Contact With Student

30 days in jail is the punishment for a former IDEA public schools teacher in a case in which he admitted to making sexual contact with a student.

State District Judge Janet Leal handed down the sentence Thursday against 31-year-old Eduardo Rendon, and also ordered him to serve eight years deferred adjudication. The sentence comes about a month after Rendon pleaded guilty to a charge of inappropriate relationship between educator and student.

The charge relates to an incident with a female student that occurred on September 15th of 2019 when Rendon was an engineering teacher at the IDEA charter school campus in San Benito.

