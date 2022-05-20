Ex-Idea Teacher Admits To Sexual Contact With Student

A former IDEA public schools teacher will be punished next month for making sexual contact with a student.

The sentencing was set for 31-year-old Eduardo Rendon after he pleaded guilty to a charge of inappropriate relationship between educator and student. Rendon’s plea comes less than two weeks before his trial was scheduled to begin.

The charge dates back to an incident with a female student that occurred on September 15th 2019 while Rendon was an engineering teacher at the IDEA charter school campus in San Benito.