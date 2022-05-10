Ex-La Joya City Manager Sentenced For Corruption

A former city manager of La Joya will spend four months in federal prison in a case of public corruption.

The sentence against Mike Alaniz comes more than two years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of public funds. Alaniz had admitted he sold a piece of property he owned to the city for more than twice the price of what the lot was worth. Federal money was used for a portion of the purchase. Along with the four-month prison sentence, the 58-year-old Alaniz was also ordered to pay $24,000 in restitution to La Joya.

The Progress Times reports Alaniz was given a more lenient punishment due to his cooperation with prosecutors in separate corruption cases against former La Joya Mayor Jose Salinas and his daughter Frances.