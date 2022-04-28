Ex-La Joya Mayor, Daughter To Serve Federal Prison Terms For Past Corruption

A former mayor of La Joya and his daughter are heading to prison for their roles in related incidents of public corruption.

Jose “Fito” Salinas was sentenced Thursday to almost three years in federal prison. His daughter Frances was hit with a federal prison term of a little more than three years. The 83-year-old former mayor had pleaded guilty in July of last year to wire fraud. Salinas admitted to being part of a bribery and kickback scheme related to a city public relations contract awarded to a friend of his daughter.

The 54-year-old Frances Salinas had pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to commit wire fraud. She was found to have solicited kickbacks from contractors building a child care center funded by the La Joya Economic Development Corporation.

As part of their plea agreements, both father and daughter promised to compensate the city of La Joya for lost and stolen funds.