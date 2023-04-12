Ex-La Joya School Board President Ordered Jailed For Violating Bond In Extortion Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A one-time president of the La Joya school board is behind bars after being found to have violated the conditions of his bond he was granted in a federal extortion case.

The Progress Times reports 53-year-old Oscar Salinas was ordered detained by McAllen federal magistrate Nadia Medrano Wednesday after Salinas failed a drug test and admitted he’d been using cocaine. Salinas had been free on bond since pleading guilty to extortion a little more than a year ago.

The case related to a contract dispute with a Mercedes engineering firm. Salinas is scheduled to be sentenced in that case May 18th, and he must now stay in jail until then.