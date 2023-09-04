Ex-Law Enforcer Killed In I-37 Shootout South Of San Antonio

Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate after a murder suspect from Corpus Christi was killed in a shootout in the median of I-37 south of San Antonio Friday.

Atascosa County sheriff’s officials say an officer with the District Attorney’s Office first spotted the suspect in his pickup truck heading south mid-morning Friday. Law enforcement gave chase until the truck hit some DPS road spikes and swerved into the median. The suspect, wearing a bullet-proof vest, jumped out with a rifle and opened fire. Several officers fired back, riddling the pickup with bullets and killing 51-year-old Edward Ben Garcia.

The incident shut down I-37 and slowed heavy Labor Day traffic to a crawl for several hours. Garcia was a former Nueces County law enforcement officer who was wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Corpus Christi earlier in the week.