Ex-Lawman, Gun Store Owner Sentenced For Gun Smuggling

A former Hidalgo County law enforcement officer is going to federal prison for four years for his role in moving high-powered rifles into Mexico.

The McAllen Monitor reports 49-year-old Jose Cruz was sentenced on a weapons smuggling charge to which he had pleaded guilty back in May. Cruz was arrested about a year ago at the time he worked as a reserve deputy constable and also managed a now-closed gun store in McAllen.

Court documents obtained by the Monitor show Cruz used his job to falsify firearm transaction forms which led to additional firearms being delivered. The weapons would then be smuggled into Mexico.

According to the documents, dozens of weapons were traced back to Cruz after being confiscated by Mexican authorities following their use in criminal activity.