NATIONAL

Ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Won’t Challenge Trump In 2024

jsalinasBy 8 views
0
FILE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition on Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday, March 5, 2023 he will not run for the White House in 2024, after long positioning himself as a possible alternative to the former president. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(AP) — Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a fierce critic of Donald Trump, says he won’t run for the White House in 2024, after long positioning himself as a possible alternative to the ex-president.

Hogan writes in The New York Times that he’s long said he cares “more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party.”

The move is a recognition that while many in the GOP are considering ways to move on from the Trump era, there’s little appetite among primary voters for such a vocal critic of Trump. For now, that leaves Trump as the leading figure in the early field of Republican candidates.

Russian Shelling Hits Ukrainian Town; Bakhmut Battle Rages

Previous article

Fire Hits Crowded Rohingya Refugee Camp In Bangladesh

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL