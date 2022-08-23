Attorneys Prepare For Closing Arguments In Molina Voter Fraud Trial

Closing arguments are set for Wednesday afternoon in the voter fraud trial of former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina.

Defense attorneys rested their case Tuesday afternoon with Molina himself as their final witness. On the stand for a second day Tuesday, Molina denied pressuring or bribing anyone to put a false address on their voter registration form so they could vote for him in the Edinburg mayoral election in 2017. That’s according to a McAllen Monitor reporter covering the trial.

Molina is standing trial on voter fraud and illegal voting charges stemming from his 2017 election victory. Jurors are scheduled to return to the courtroom Wednesday afternoon for what will be day 7 of the trial.