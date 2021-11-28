Ex-McAllen Chamber Chairs Call For Change In Chamber Board Leadership

Seven former chairpersons of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce say the chamber is in turmoil under the current leadership of the chamber’s board of directors. And in a joint letter, the former chairs ask McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos to intervene to secure a change in the board’s leadership.

In the letter obtained by the Rio Grande Guardian, the ex-chairpersons write, quote – never have we seen the actions of one chair cause so much unrest within the chamber and the business community.

The letter indicates the turmoil began shortly after the abrupt resignation October 20th of longtime chamber president Steve Ahlenius. Ahlenius gave no explanation for his decision but the Guardian has reported that the working relationship had become “severely strained” between Ahlenius and the current chairwoman of the chamber’s board of directors Annette Franz.