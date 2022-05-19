LOCAL

Ex-Mercedes City Attorney Indicted For Theft

jsalinasBy 5 views
0

A former Mercedes city attorney is free on bond after pleading not guilty to stealing federal funds.

Juan Molina Thursday made his initial court appearance on a single count of theft. He was also arraigned on the charge, pleaded not guilty, and a McAllen federal magistrate granted a 30-thousand dollar bond.

The McAllen Monitor reports Molina is accused of stealing federal funds through two fraudulent land deals involving the sale of city-owned property. Molina resigned as Mercedes city attorney in 2019 after serving 14 years in the post.

Hunt Continues For Escaped Inmate

Previous article

You may also like

More in LOCAL