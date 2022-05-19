Ex-Mercedes City Attorney Indicted For Theft

A former Mercedes city attorney is free on bond after pleading not guilty to stealing federal funds.

Juan Molina Thursday made his initial court appearance on a single count of theft. He was also arraigned on the charge, pleaded not guilty, and a McAllen federal magistrate granted a 30-thousand dollar bond.

The McAllen Monitor reports Molina is accused of stealing federal funds through two fraudulent land deals involving the sale of city-owned property. Molina resigned as Mercedes city attorney in 2019 after serving 14 years in the post.