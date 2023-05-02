Ex-Middle School Coach Escapes Jail Sentence In Student Sex Assault Case

No jail time for a former Mercedes middle school coach who’d been arrested for making sexual advances toward a student.

In a plea agreement, 55-year-old David Bryan Reyes admitted to charges of child sexual assault and improper relationship between educator and student. In return, Reyes was given a deferred adjudication and probation. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Reyes, who coached at Sgt. William Harrell Middle School, had been arrested about two years ago after a female student reported his sexual advances. His arrest led to several other female students coming forward with accusations of similar inappropriate behavior.