LOCAL

Ex-Middle School Coach Escapes Jail Sentence In Student Sex Assault Case

jsalinasBy 5 views
0

No jail time for a former Mercedes middle school coach who’d been arrested for making sexual advances toward a student.

In a plea agreement, 55-year-old David Bryan Reyes admitted to charges of child sexual assault and improper relationship between educator and student. In return, Reyes was given a deferred adjudication and probation. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Reyes, who coached at Sgt. William Harrell Middle School, had been arrested about two years ago after a female student reported his sexual advances. His arrest led to several other female students coming forward with accusations of similar inappropriate behavior.

Suspect In Killing Of Texas Neighbors Arrested

Previous article

You may also like

More in LOCAL