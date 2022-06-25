NATIONAL

Ex-Minneapolis Officer Who Killed 911 Caller To Be Released

Fred CruzBy 11 views
0
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor addresses Judge Kathryn Quaintance at the Hennepin County Government Center, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. Noor, who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017, is scheduled to be released from incarceration on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

(AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017 is scheduled to be released from prison next week. Mohamed Noor is scheduled to be released from custody Monday. He received a new sentence in October of nearly five years in prison after the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction against him for killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen. The decision vacated a prison term of 12½ years that Noor had been serving. Damond’s father, John Ruszczyk, said in an email to The Associated Press that his release after a “trivial sentence” shows disrespect to the wishes of the jury that convicted him.

 

Fred Cruz

Army Guard Troops Risk Dismissal As Vaccine Deadline Looms

Previous article

Some US Clinics Stop Doing Abortions As Ruling Takes Hold

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL