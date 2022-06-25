Ex-Minneapolis Officer Who Killed 911 Caller To Be Released

FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor addresses Judge Kathryn Quaintance at the Hennepin County Government Center, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. Noor, who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017, is scheduled to be released from incarceration on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

(AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017 is scheduled to be released from prison next week. Mohamed Noor is scheduled to be released from custody Monday. He received a new sentence in October of nearly five years in prison after the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction against him for killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen. The decision vacated a prison term of 12½ years that Noor had been serving. Damond’s father, John Ruszczyk, said in an email to The Associated Press that his release after a “trivial sentence” shows disrespect to the wishes of the jury that convicted him.