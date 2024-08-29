Ex-National Guard Soldier Admits To Role In Smuggling Migrants Through The Valley

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former Alabama National Guard soldier who deployed to the Rio Grande Valley is facing up to 10 years in prison for his role in a human smuggling operation. That’s the maximum punishment that 24-year-old Derrick Terelle Sankey could receive after he pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants. As part of that plea agreement, federal prosecutors dropped separate drug smuggling charges against Sankey.

Undercover investigators found that during his deployment to the Valley in 2021, Sankey was being paid to serve as a scout for, and provide law enforcement information to, area smugglers to help them move migrants through the Valley without getting caught.

McAllen federal judge Randy Crane will hand down a sentence against Sankey in November.