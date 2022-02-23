NATIONAL

Ex-Officer Charged In Breonna Taylor Raid Begins Trial

Fred Cruz
This March 13, 2020, photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison. A judge has denied a request from the legal team of Hankison, who took part in the deadly 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home, to bar the media from part of his upcoming trial. But Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith ruled Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, that the media can’t bring cameras into the courtroom while individual prospective jurors are questioned ahead of the trial. (Louisville Metro Police Department via AP)

(AP) — The only Kentucky officer facing criminal charges in the botched Breonna Taylor police raid will stand trial Wednesday. Brett Hankison, now a former officer, is charged with shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment. Hankison’s jury was selected from a larger-than-normal pool because of the the national publicity Taylor’s case has attracted. The 12 jurors and three alternates are expected to tour Taylor’s apartment and hear testimony from Hankison during the trial. Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, a low-level felony that is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.

 

