Ex-Officer Charged In Breonna Taylor Raid Begins Trial

This March 13, 2020, photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison. A judge has denied a request from the legal team of Hankison, who took part in the deadly 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home, to bar the media from part of his upcoming trial. But Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith ruled Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, that the media can’t bring cameras into the courtroom while individual prospective jurors are questioned ahead of the trial. (Louisville Metro Police Department via AP)