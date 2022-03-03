Cop In Breonna Taylor Raid Found Not Guilty

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by prosecution as he discusses his position during the attempted execution of a search warrant in Louisville, Kentucky, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by prosecution as he discusses his position during the attempted execution of a search warrant in Louisville, Kentucky, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

The former Kentucky officer charged in connection with the deadly botched raid involving Breonna Taylor has been found not guilty.

Brett Hankison testified he fired ten times because he thought two other cops were being executed. Those two have already been cleared in Taylor’s death. Hankison was charged with endangering neighbors by firing the shots.

Police were looking for Taylor’s ex-boyfriend in connection with drug charges in the 2020 raid. Taylor’s current boyfriend at the time shot at police when they burst into Taylor’s apartment. Taylor was killed by police bullets when they returned fire.