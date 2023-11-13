Ex-Pastor Admits To Sexual Assaults

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former church pastor in Alton has admitted to charges he sexually assaulted two female parishioners. 58-year-old Melquisedec Chan entered a plea of guilty shortly after a jury had been selected for his trial that was to have begun today.

Chan pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of practicing medicine without a license. The charges stem from 9-year-old accusations by two women that Chan had sedated them, then sexually assaulted them.

A sentencing hearing for Chan is being held this afternoon. Chan had been the pastor of Vida Abundante Christian Church in Alton.