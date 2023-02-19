Ex-Pharr Police Chief, City Manager Running For Mayor

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

The former police chief and city manager for Pharr is running for mayor. Andy Harvey has filed his paperwork to challenge Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez in the May 6th election.

Harvey came into Pharr as police chief in July 2020 and was hired as city manager in April 2022. He resigned that post in September and a week later abruptly resigned as police chief. At the time, Harvey said it turned out his leadership style “wasn’t the right fit.”

Harvey becomes the second Pharr mayoral candidate, joining PSJA school trustee Ricardo Pedraza.