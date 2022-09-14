Ex-Police Chief Harvey: Pharr Not The Right Fit

“Things happen.” So says former Pharr police chief Andy Harvey on his abrupt resignation this week. Harvey told city leaders Monday that he was leaving – a week after he had stepped down from his city manager’s post.

Harvey was hired as city manager in April, but he told The Sergio Show on 710 KURV Wednesday morning that a couple of months in, it became apparent that his leadership style wasn’t what the mayor and city commissioners expected and that he “wasn’t the right fit.” Harvey says his heart is still in law enforcement but he’s not sure what he’ll do in the near future.

Harvey had been Pharr police chief for two years. Deputy Police Chief Juan Gonzalez has been named acting police chief while the city conducts a search for a new full-time chief.