Ex-Progreso Cop Guilty In Sexual Assault Case

A McAllen federal jury has convicted a former Progreso police officer accused of sexually assaulting two men in his custody. After a 2-day trial, Matthew Lee Sepulveda was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of violating the men’s civil rights.

The federal charges stemmed from Sepulveda’s arrest on state charges of sexual assault and official oppression. Sepulveda was initially arrested in July 2019 after a 20-year-old man told Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials the officer had sexually assaulted him following a traffic arrest.

Investigators then learned Sepulveda had done the same with another man in his custody a few days later. Following the guilty verdict, the judge in the case revoked the 25-year-old Sepulveda’s bond and set his sentencing for May 20th.