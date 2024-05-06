LOCALTRENDING

Ex-Progreso School Board President Francisco Alanis Resigns His Seat

jsalinasBy 118 views
0
Francisco Alanis--Photo courtesy Progreso ISD

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

It took him seven months, but indicted Progreso school trustee Francisco Alanis has resigned his seat on the board. ValleyCentral.com reports the former president of the school board resigned Monday following Saturday’s school board elections which saw his younger brother Alejandro lose his seat on the board.

Francisco Alanis was arrested in October on charges contained in a federal drug trafficking conspiracy indictment. Francisco Alanis’ resignation also comes about a month after his other younger brother, Gerardo, resigned his post as mayor of Progreso.

Gerardo was arrested in March for his purported role in the cocaine trafficking operation. After 2-1/2 weeks in jail, he resigned as mayor as a condition of his bond.

Brownsville Man Gets 50 Years In Prison For Robbing, Killing Neighbor

Previous article

Edinburg Man Apprehended In Easter Weekend Near-Deadly Hit And Run

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL