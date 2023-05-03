Ex-Raider Ruggs Taking Plea Deal, Prison In Fatal DUI Crash

FILE - A Chevrolet Corvette owned by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is shown on a flatbed truck after a fatal crash on South Rainbow Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Ruggs will admit driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph and causing a fiery crash that killed a woman, in a plea deal that is expected to send the one-time football star to state prison for at least three years. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP,File)

(AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs will admit that he drove drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. That will mean the 24-year-old first-round NFL draft pick will avoid trial and be sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison. Ruggs spoke in court Tuesday only to acknowledge that he understands the terms of his plea deal. His plea is scheduled May 10, with sentencing to come on another date. A prosecutor endorsed the agreement. Ruggs was dropped by the Raiders shortly after the crash in November 2021.