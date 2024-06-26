Ex-Roma City Worker Sentenced In Immigrant Smuggling Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former Roma city employee will spend a year behind bars in an immigrant smuggling case. 41-year-old Raul Gonzalez has been given a 1-year federal prison sentence as part of a plea agreement in March when he admitted to a charge of human smuggling.

Gonzalez had been arrested in January of last year after Escobares police spotted a group of migrants getting into a Roma city vehicle near the Rio Grande. There was a brief chase, the pickup truck crashed, and Border Patrol agents nabbed Gonzalez, who was wearing his Roma city uniform. Gonzalez was working as a meter reader for the city of Roma at the time.