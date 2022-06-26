Ex-Sheriff’s Evidence Tech Hit With Additional Tampering Charges

Additional charges have been filed against a former employee of the evidence division of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

A continuing investigation has resulted in nine more charges against Miguel David Soliz, who was arrested a week ago after being found to have stolen about $28,000 and falsifying records to cover up the theft.

Soliz has now been charged with nine more counts of tampering with a government record, hiding the theft of another $19,000. The additional charges elevate the crime from a third-degree to second-degree felony.

The 36-year-old Soliz had worked as an Evidence Technician before being fired following his arrest. The investigation is still ongoing.