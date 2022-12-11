Ex-Starr County D.A.’s Office Employee To Make First Court Appearance On Human Smuggling Charges

A Starr County District Attorney’s Office vehicle was used nearly 50 times in the past six months to transport undocumented immigrants through Texas. That’s according to a criminal complaint stemming from the arrests last week of the county’s crime victims coordinator, Bernice Annette Garza, and two other people.

The complaint, filed by a Homeland Security Investigations agent and obtained by the McAllen Monitor, contains admissions from the trio that the government van was frequently used to transport people in the country illegally from Rio Grande City to Houston.

As part of the scheme, fraudulent court papers falsely identified the immigrants as crime victims. All three suspects were arrested after a Victoria County sheriff’s deputy last Wednesday stopped the van being driven by a Starr County couple, and which was transporting four undocumented immigrants.

Garza and the married couple are charged federally with conspiring to transport immigrants. Garza is to make her initial federal court appearance on the charges this week.