Ex-Starr County Official Pleads Not Guilty In Human Smuggling Operation

The former Starr County crime victims coordinator has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to an alleged human smuggling scheme.

The McAllen Monitor reports Bernice Annette Garza entered her plea Tuesday ahead of her arraignment that had been scheduled today.

The charges against Garza are contained in a federal indictment handed up last week that accuses her of leading an operation that used a Starr County government vehicle to transport people in the country illegally. Investigators say Garza conspired with a Starr County couple to drive undocumented immigrants from the Valley to Houston.

The couple, Juan Antonio Charles and Magali Rosa, also pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were arrested December 7th while driving the van belonging to the Starr County District Attorney’s Office with four undocumented immigrants inside.

(Photo courtesy of Starr County)