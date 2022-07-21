Ex-STC Professor Heading To Prison In “Repugnant” Child Sexual Abuse Case

Life in prison for a former South Texas College professor for sexually assaulting children. That’s the punishment McAllen federal judge Randy Crane handed down against 42-year-old Reid Etheridge. A cohort, 30-year-old Alicia Cronkhite, was sentenced to more than 15 years. The sentencing hearing Thursday came more than a year after Etheridge and Cronkhite had pleaded guilty to charges involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Federal prosecutors say in 2020 Etheridge recorded himself sexually abusing two young children and uploaded the video to internet accounts. Cronkhite was found to have sent sexually explicit pictures of another child to Etheridge.

The one-time STC math professor was arrested at his McAllen home after authorities traced the illegal activity to an IP address belonging to Etheridge.