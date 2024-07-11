Ex-Tamaulipas Governor Who Conspired With Gulf Cartel Released From Prison

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The corrupt former governor of Tamaulipas, Tomas Yarrington Rubalcava, has been freed from a U.S. prison. Yarrington was released last week, just less than a year and four months after he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

However, as the McAllen Monitor reports, following the sentence, federal prosecutors and defense lawyers filed a motion for an amended judgement, agreeing that Yarrington had actually been in custody since April of 2017 when he was arrested in Italy.

Yarrington had been indicted in the U.S. on numerous charges of conspiring to smuggle illegal drugs, as well as conspiring to commit bank fraud. He pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to launder money.

Prosecutors say Yarrington took millions of dollars in bribes from the Gulf Cartel to turn a blind eye to the Cartel’s illegal drug trafficking activity. Yarrington was governor of Tamaulipas from 1999 to 2005.