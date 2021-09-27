Ex-Teacher Pleads Guilty To Student Sexual Assaults

A former Santa Rosa school teacher and coach has been hit with a 19-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female student. 37-year-old Josue Cepeda pleaded guilty Monday to charges of sexually assaulting a child and a charge of improper relationship between educator and student.

Cepeda’s plea came more than two years after he was arrested, and he wasn’t arrested until more than a year after the first assault occurred. It was later determined by a Texas Education Agency investigation that, despite having knowledge of the accusations in 2018, the then-superintendent of the Santa Rosa ISD failed to report them to law enforcement.

Cepeda was arrested in mid-May of 2019, as was a second Santa Rosa school teacher, 25-year-old Isaac Flores. Flores is awaiting trial on similar charges involving another 16-year-old female student.