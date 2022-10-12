TEXAS

Ex-Texas Cop Charged For Shooting Teen Eating Hamburger

Fred Cruz
FILE - In this image taken from Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, police body camera video and released by the San Antonio Police Department, Erik Cantu looks toward San Antonio Police Officer James Brennand while holding a hamburger in a fast food restaurant parking lot as the officer opens the car door in San Antonio, Texas. Brennand opened fire several times, wounding the unarmed teenager as he drove away. Brennand was fired after the shooting, and on Tuesday, Oct. 11 he was charged in connection with the shooting of Cantu, according to police. (San Antonio Police Department via AP, File)

(AP) — A now-former San Antonio police officer has been charged for shooting and gravely wounding a teen eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald’s parking lot. A family attorney says 17-year-old Erik Cantu remains hospitalized in critical condition. A police statement said the ex-officer, 25-year-old James Brennand, was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault. Police Chief William McManus says Brennand turned himself in to police Tuesday night and is in custody. The shooting was recorded on Brennand’s body camera. Investigators quickly determined that the use of deadly force was unwarranted, and he was fired.

 

