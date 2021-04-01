Ex-Texas Sheriff Charged Again In Probe Of Black Man’s Death

Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody surrenders on evidence tampering as he walks with his attorney into the Travis County Criminal Courthouse on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(AP) — Officials say a former Texas sheriff has been charged for the second time with evidence tampering in an investigation into the death in custody of a Black man that was filmed by a police reality TV series.

Robert Chody was arrested Thursday on the charge stemming from the destruction of video that showed Javier Ambler’s last moments in March 2019.

A spokeswoman for the Travis County sheriff’s office says Chody was booked into jail and released on a $15,000 bond. Chody lost his reelection bid for Williamson County sheriff last year after being indicted on a similar charge there. His lawyer hasn’t responded to a request for comment.