Ex-Texas Trooper Admits Lying About Father’s Drug Trafficking Operation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former DPS trooper in the Valley, under federal indictment for helping his father’s drug trafficking organization, has pleaded guilty to making a false statement.

The plea from Pablo Talavera of Pharr was part of an agreement in which prosecutors dropped a more serious charge of conspiring to traffic illegal drugs. According to ValleyCentral.com, Talavera admitted he lied when he told an FBI agent he didn’t know his father was part of a methamphetamine trafficking organization.

Talavera had been arrested in 2021 after an FBI investigation into the organization found that Talavera, while a state trooper, used a law enforcement database to provide his father with information that helped protect his drug trafficking activities.

Under the plea agrement, the 35-year-old Talavera won’t spend more than five years in prison. He’ll be sentenced November 7th.