Ex-Texas Trooper Sentenced For Protecting Dad’s Drug Trafficking Operation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former Valley DPS trooper will spend 18 months in federal prison for assisting the illegal activities of a drug trafficking organization – run by his father.

The year-and-a-half sentence was handed down against 36-year-old Pablo Talavera Junior who had pleaded guilty in July to a charge of making a false statement.

The plea was part of an agreement in which federal prosecutors dropped a more serious charge of conspiring to traffic illegal drugs. Talavera admitted he lied to an FBI agent when he said he didn’t know his father was trafficking methamphetamine.

Talavera had been indicted in 2021 after an FBI investigation into his father found that Talavera, while on duty, used a DPS database to provide his father specific information that helped protect his drug operation.