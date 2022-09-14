Ex-Town Official Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charge

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. Suzanne Ianni, a former Massachusetts town official pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, to joining a mob in storming the U.S. Capitol after she organized a bus trip to Washington, for fellow members of a right-wing group called "Super Happy Fun America."(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A former Massachusetts town official has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol after she organized a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for fellow members of a right-wing group called “Super Happy Fun America.”

Suzanne Ianni faces a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment and five years of probation after pleading guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence her on Dec. 2.

Ianni was an elected member of Natick Town Meeting while serving as operation director of Super Happy Fun America. The group gained national notoriety for organizing a “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston in 2019.